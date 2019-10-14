You Know You’re From…Antigo: The Dixie Lunch

Since 1945 the Dixie Lunch has been serving Antigo.

"The old hash house they used to call these places," said Larry Ourada. "Everything's homemade from scratch."

Owned by the Ourada family, the oldest continuously family-owned restaurant in the state.

"My dad got out of the service in '45 after being shot at The Battle of the Bulge,” Ourada added. “My dad ran it forever. I owned it a few years, and my brother Gus and sister Sue own it now."

The Dixie is greeted most mornings by a cast of characters.

"His honor the judge. His honor the mayor,” said Sheryl Perkins as she pointed out individuals. Retired teachers. Come from all walks of life."

It sounds like a script straight out of Hollywood, doesn't it? Complete with the lovable waitress.

"Two pieces of dry rye," is the order shouted at Ourada.

Beth Markusen has worked here for 26 years.

"I learned a lot about life. Things I don't need to know. Things I do know. They're all very nosy I know that. A lot of wisdom through the years. I could write a book."

"She's kind of the one that holds us all together. She never gets rattled," said Wayne Gagnon, a retired English teacher, about Markusen.

Together, they discuss and solve the world's problems.

"We come down here for coffee and lie to each other a little bit," said Dick Hurlbert, a customer for 20 years.

"Get you off to a start with the pulse of the community," Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt said with a smile.

"Everybody keeps coming every day until we see them go by in that long car,” Dick Strasser said with a heavy laugh.

The conversation and the camaraderie is a throwback to yesteryear.

"We're becoming so isolated, we're like this on our little phones,” said Moira Scupien. “Look around. You don't see people here on their phones."

Joe Hermolin has been coming to The Dixie for 15 years to "find out what's happening in the world from my wise colleagues here."

"I accuse them of elder abuse," said Lynn Schimmels with a straight face.

Schimmels is the senior in the group. He's 95, a Navy Veteran who fought in World War II.

"Our ship was involved with the invasion of the Philippines and the invasion of Okinawa. And then finally, the occupation of Japan itself."

So if you're up for fun conversation, good food, and new friends stop on by The Dixie at 7 in the morning.

"This is culture, it's Americana,” said Gagnon. “It's like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting."

A picture perfect start to the day.

"Everything is downhill after you walk out the front door," a laughing Strasser said.

As they joked, learn the latest gossip and rumors. And if that doesn’t work, start the latest gossip and rumors.

"If you heard it at the Dixie, it's got to be true,” said Hurlbert.