REPORT: Yelich avoids surgery

Yesterday, Christian Yelich went down with a fractured knee after fouling a ball off his right knee in the first inning. Today, Yelich and the Brewers received some good news.

Yelich will not need knee surgery, according to The Athletic. He is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks.

Yelich - no surgery needed. Out 6 weeks. Prayers his way. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) September 12, 2019

Yelich is still out for the remainder of the season. This gives outfielder Trent Grisham an even larger role for the final 17 games of the season.

"Guys are going to have to step up," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Tuesday's game. "Guys are going to take on bigger roles. We've got a lot of guys doing good things right now, and that's how we're going to have to win games."

Yelich will finishe the season slashing .330/.430/.672. He is currently leading the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He has smacked a career high 44 home runs.

Yelich is coming off an 2018 MVP campaign. The outfielder improved in almost every offensive statistical category in 2019.