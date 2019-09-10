Yelich fractures knee cap, out remainder of season

Christian Yelich will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured knee cap.

Yelich fouled a ball off his right knee in the first inning. He went down in pain and left the game.

Rookie Trent Grisham took over in right field for Yelich the remainder of the game.

The Brewers beat the Marlins 4-3 as they continue to fight for a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

Yelich is flying back to Milwaukee for further evaluation. Brewers general manager David Stearns said that it's unknown whether the injury will require surgery, and that there is no timetable.

The 27-year-old is slashing .330/.430/.672. He is leading the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He has smacked a career high 44 home runs.

Yelich is coming off an 2018 MVP campaign. The outfielder improved in almost every offensive statistical category in 2019.

General manager David Stearns said the injury is a "gut punch". He also said that the team must move forward and rally around this terrible news.

#Brewers president David Stearns rightfully called Yelich injury a "gut punch" but said team must move forward and rally around this terrible news. — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 11, 2019

We'll have more on this developing story.