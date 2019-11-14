Yelich finishes second in NL MVP voting

Christian Yelich finished second in the National League MVP voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Yelich placed behind Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. Bellinger snagged 362 points. Yelich tallied 317. Anthony Rendon of the Nationals finished third with 242.

Despite getting injured on Sept. 10 and missing the final 18 games of the year, Yelich still had a career season.

The outfielder batted .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs. Yelich led the league in batting average, on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.671) and on-base plus slugging (1.100).

Yelich helped lead the Brewers to back-to-back playoff berths. Milwaukee hasn't done that since 1981 and 1982.

The 27-year-old has three-years and $41.5 million left on his contract.