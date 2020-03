According to multiple reports, the Brewers and outfielder Christian Yelich are working toward a contract extension worth about $190-million.

The deal is expected to add seven years to his current contract for a total of nine years worth about $215-million.

According to the Athletic, the deal is expected to be announced this Friday at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 28-year-old was the runner-up in MVP last year after winning it in 2018.