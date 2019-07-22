Yard waste site hours extended to aid in storm debris clean up

Langlade County

• Antigo•

City mulch site is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Portage County

• Plover •

Village of Plover Compost Site

4496 Coolidge Avenue, Plover, WI

Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday 9- a.m. – 3 p.m.

These hours will be effective from July 22 to Aug. 10

Additional tree and brush drop off locations: (Monday- Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Okray Park

3475 Patti Drive (Access from Patti Drive)

Kubacki Park

2200 Juniper Lane (Please access from Juniper Lane)

Stumps are not be accepted

Special Storm Damage Pickup

The Village of Plover will provide a special curbside pickup for storm damage only materials (tree branches, tree trunks, and tree bushes). Pickup will begin on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Please place storm damage materials next to the outer edge of the asphalt roadway on your street. Branches and tree trunk lengths are not to exceed 8 feet in length. DO NOT place any materials on the asphalt roadway and do not let branches extend into the street. Crew will not pick up leaves, twigs, compost, or grass clippings. Heavy machinery will pick up brush and logs. As such, any remaining materials will be the responsibility of the property owner.

Once crews have made it through the entire Village a second pickup will be scheduled at a later date.

