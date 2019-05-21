YWCA Wausau building sold to property management group

The Wausau YWCA building located at 613 N 5th Street has been purchased by new Wausau property management firm Red Door Ventures, LLC.

The building has housed the YWCA for the last 92 years and the group will stay on as renters inside the building. YWCA Wausau started in 1920 and plans to continue providing programming that empowers women and promotes equality.

Red Door Ventures, headed by Wausau property manager Dick Holster plans to keep the historical beauty of the building while finding suitable renters, according to a press release. The current renter, The Cross Church plans to stay in the building.

The YWCA listed the building two years ago. The building was too large for its current programming, according to YWCA Board President Marty Millerleile.