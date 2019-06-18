YOUR TOWN STRATFORD: A thriving area for businesses

It's a growing part of the Stratford community-- the business and industrial park has been thriving since the 1980s.

The main goal of the park is to help the community, "To promote and develop industry for the community. Providing jobs and growth for the community," explained Allie Knoll, president of the Stratford Area Economic Development Foundation.

A&B Process Systems is a great example. They employ more than 300 people mostly in the area. "Started as two guys and a truck doing sanitary operations and expanded the business from there. Both gentlemen grew up here in Stratford but we expanded the campus because of the people and work ethic and family orientated atmosphere," said Troy Weik, Technical Sales and Estimating Manager at A&B Process Systems.

In the business park you'll find different industries like stainless steel, installation and agricultural related businesses.

They are always ready to additional businesses to move in. "The park and village offers perspective a very favorable purchase price for the land and we provide potential spec buildings for those ready to move in," said Knoll.

As well as plenty of opportunity. "There is a lot of opportunities going on here so if one dries up for them there are others that may open up for them so they don't have to move from the area," said Knoll.

A new business will be moving into the business park next year. A wind power company will be constructing a new building and they expect it to be complete by 2021 and will provide more opportunities for this community.