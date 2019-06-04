YOUR TOWN: Police Department Facebook page help officers connect with community

Law enforcement is changing the way it gets information out to the public. More and more departments are using social media like Facebook. But in Marshfield, it goes well beyond putting press releases online. They hope to make a genuine connection to the residents.

Lieutenant Dennis Keffer and Chief Rick Gramza work together posting a majority of the content on the page.

“If it's something out there that's funny, it's from me. If it's more serious, it's Dennis,” explained Chief Gramza. “Right, isn't' that how it goes?"

Their page has close to 23,000 likes.

Most of their posts are lighthearted, but they're serious about connecting to the community.

"Obviously our primary job is the police work that happens out there. Responding to calls for service and things like that, but when there's an opportunity to interact in a manner that's similar to how we would if we came across someone on the sidewalk, and say ‘Hey, how's it going today’, it's just we do that online now,” Keffer said.

“In the end, we're trying to humanize the badge. We're trying to make people know that we're not just paramilitary individuals driving around in squads, responding to emergencies and arresting people,” Gramza shared.

But they still like to have a little fun.

"A majority of our followers know that they can poke at us a little...and that we'll poke back…”

Including NewsChannel 7's weather department

"I don't remember how it started, all I know is mark started it.”

They've even gone as far as putting out an alert for our entire weather team after an unwelcome winter forecast.

"To us, it translates to accomplishing our mission and being able to interact with the community, people see us as human beings, and the benefits of that, it's been great for us."

