YOUR TOWN: Marshfield thrives in new city hall building

A new city hall building is helping city affairs run a lot smother for both employees and customers in Marshfield.

The city of Marshfield bought the former Forward Financial building at 207 W. Sixth Street for $2.6 million and moved its government headquarters there in September 2018.

In March 2019 the city sold its old city hall building for $900,000 to a developer who plans to keep it a retail/office space building.

Mayor Bob McManus gave NewsChannel 7 a tour of the new city hall and said the change has helped ease all city hall transactions.

"It turned out to be very convenient for the consumer. Our old city hall was 7 floors. Everybody was detached. Now everyone is together" he said.

For employees, it was not only a change of scenery but marked the first time in years that all of city hall is in one location.

