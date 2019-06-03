YOUR TOWN: Despite loss of Figi's, Marshfield economy still strong

As the world begins to see a shift in shopping habits, businesses in big cities and small, are realizing they have to adapt to stay competitive, and sometimes even stay afloat.

In Marshfield, city employees say business owners are working hard to modify their sales models...and are doing a pretty good job at it.

"Fortunately, our economy here in Marshfield is still quite vibrant,” said Mayor Bob McManus. “We have plenty of jobs available, but the purchasing patterns of people are just different. Many people buy online. You know, they'll sit in the comfort of their home”.

The retail patterns of people are changing. But, Chamber Director Scott Larson says that's not bad for people in Marshfield. They're learning to adapt.

"Marshfield's economy is one that's…. a tech based economy and that runs for all sectors-- our ag sector, our manufacturing sector, obviously our health care sector. They're all utilizing high technology in the production of their various products and services,” Larson said.

Of course, with change-often comes restructuring. In January, Marshfield felt the effects of the closure of Figi's as the company announced partial business closures and the layoff of 276 employees.

Still, Mayor McMcmanus says the city adjusted well.

“So the national unemployment rate is about 3.76%. We believe here it's under 2%, and so although it is sad that Figi’s did go out, it's more sad for the history of Figi’s to Marshfield. But, I believe that all the people that wanted to get a job-- certainly there are jobs available,” he said.

And, Larson said the Figi’s buildings were modified for future use.

"Other aspects that obviously came from that, is the company stopped operations in its buildings. And we have since then had two of their three main buildings have new owners. And so that's really reassuring, and they're local companies that are growing,” Larson explained.

