YOUR TOWN: Marshfield UW campus offering new programs

Education is arguably one of the most valuable assets to a community. The University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point campus in Marshfield is increasing their education opportunities.

And its new MBA program is proof. Lyna Matesi is an assistant professor and also the director of the MBA program.

“It can be used to launch your career, to accelerate your career, or to change your career,” Matesi explained.

Thirty-six credits in applied leadership and decision making that students can take in one year or two; no matter where they are thanks to their distance learning technology.

“Marshfield is outfitted with some of the best technology in distance education,” Matesi sharted.

Newly-accepted MBA student Lisa Andersen says the program has a bit of everything.

“I'm hoping to have a combination of working with numbers, financial reports, but also training and development, working with people,” Andersen said.

But the MBA is just one of several new programs coming to the Marshfield campus. They're also adding two Bachelor programs and six new Associates degrees in business, health and human services, and information science.

Dr. Gretel Stock is the Dean. She said the programs are needed.

“We can't fill positions fast enough in information science. Our computer science students always have jobs upon graduation,” Dr. Stock explained.

She says the beauty of having one university in three locations means gathering that much more talent from a variety of communities.

“I heard someone describe Marshfield yesterday as a community of helpers. And our campus is certainly no exception,” she said.

Matesi said UW-Stevens Point is alos working on launching a doctoral program in physical therapy.

