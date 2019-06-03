YOUR TOWN MARSHFIELD: Melody Gardens is a family affair

1974 is when things got rolling at Melody Gardens. The state told Your Town: Marshfield it had to add indoor bathrooms to a public skating rink. When the city said no and shut it down, Alvin and Gladys Brock got to work.

"I wanted the kids to have a place to go and have something to do," says Alvin.

They are the founding mother and father of this family business, which added a restaurant in 1980.

"It was just actually just an ice cream shop and a little sandwich shop, we expanded to a full restaurant in 1995," Gladys adds.

Alvin and Gladys ran Melody Gardens for nearly two decades. The voice calling out "all skate" came from the same family after that. Their daughter Debbie bought it.

Debbie and her husband had already been running the restaurant. After they took over the entire business, they expanded. Opening for breakfast for the first time. They also made it a little sweeter, switching to their own homemade ice cream.

Debbie Dietel, the former owner says, "when you have your name on it, it just makes it such an important thing to the customers."

When Debbie and her husband decided to roll away from the grill and skate rental counter in 2012, Debbie's sister Margie and her husband Dennis took over. She had already been doing the book keeping and helped run the roller rink. Margie and Dennis have made a few updates, but otherwise it ain't broke so they ain't fixing it.

And even as this family run business rolls past 45-years, one thing is still the same.

"It is a lot of work, we work a lot of hours, but we enjoy what we're doing very much," says Margie.