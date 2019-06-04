YOUR TOWN: Hub in the Heart of Marshfield -- Wenzel Family Plaza

It is a hub in the Heart of Marshfield -- Wenzel Family Plaza.

"Since it's been up, and it's been a huge hit. More and more people are going down there to enjoy it, and I think that's really added to the revitalization of our downtown,” explained Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus.

He says it also brings in people in who support businesses in the area. The plaza hosts a concert series every Friday night during the summer. Or you might even find a polka band playing on Saturday mornings.

Along with concerts and various other gatherings like yoga, Mayor McManus says another big draw for families is the water fountain where kids can play and splash around in.

Summer 2018 marked the first round of programming in the space.

Programming the plaza is an important goal of the Wenzel Family Plaza Committee, which is made up of contributors from the City of Marshfield, Marshfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Marshfield, MACCI, and Chestnut Center for the Arts.

