YMCA phase 2 reopening changes

After only one week of being open, the Woodson YMCA in Wausau is moving forward with phase 2 of their reopening plan.

Starting Monday, June 15th the center will open an hour early and offer a larger list of amenities and programming for members hoping to get more people in the door after the community responded so well to phase one.

"We're just really excited to see some additional member faces back, it's really the core of who we are is engaging with members. And while that may look a little differently it's still great to see. To see our members coming back in and really take care of their health and well being when so many had to take a break from that for so long,” Jessica Mowrer the Vice President of Operations said.

They are also opening programming to those 12 and older without adult supervision. Those 11 and younger will be allowed in the building with adult supervision or in Minicare.

Day guests, short-term memberships and group memberships are still closed at this time.

New programing available for appointments include limited in-person group exercise classes, pickleball, and racquetball. Basketball courts are also available by reservation for families or two people.

Minicare will also be available for parents to take advantage of while working out with appointments. The service will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will cap at 10 children per hour.

As an adjustment from phase 1, the strength and cardio spaces will now be considered one, letting members flow between them. If available members can extend their appointment times for an additional 45 minutes with YMCA staff permission.

At this time the Y is still requiring members to sign up online, check in to spaces, and grab a sanitation kit at the front desk. Equipment remains distanced. They also ask that you wear a mask when not working out.

For more information visit the YMCA reopening website.

