YMCA of the Northwoods will temporarily lay off more than 100 employees to comply with Safer-At-Home order

The YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander said Tuesday that they will be temporarily laying off their employees to comply with Gov. Evers' Safer-At-Home order.

In a letter to the Department of Workforce Development, Chief Financial Officer Toni Jaskowiak said the temporary closure of the facility resulted in the layoff.

It said that 85 part-time or 'low hour' workers and 24 full-time workers were affected.

The letter goes on to say they as soon as the governor lifts the order to allow their location to reopen, they will start calling staff back to their positions.