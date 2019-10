The Wausau East Wresting team is taking referrals for elderly, disabled or in-need residents that need their yards raked.

Homeowners must live on the eastside of Wausau. A post on Facebook states the group will get to as many yards as possible on Oct. 26. A raindate is scheduled for Oct. 27.

To sign-up, email wausaueastwrestling@gmail.com Include the referral’s name, address and phone number.

You can also contact them on their Facebook page.