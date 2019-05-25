Wreaths laid in honor of local men killed in action

This Memorial Day weekend, a wreath was laid at the graves of local men killed in action while serving our country.

Wreath laying ceremonies in Eau Claire

It's part of the 100th anniversary for the both the National American Legion and Eau Claire Post 53.

Three of the four namesakes for American Legion Post 53 are buried in Eau Claire cemeteries, and wreath layings were held at each location Saturday.

Namesake means they were the first person from the area killed in that conflict.

The ceremonies took place at Lakeview Cemetery for LT William Johnson killed in WWI, St. John's Cemetery for LT Roger Kuhlman killed in Korea, and at Resthaven Cemetery for PFC Rodney Olson killed in Vietnam.

Olson's older sister attended his wreath laying ceremony.

"He was the best. Only the good die young, I guess. He was very special, and he wanted to make a career of the military. Didn't go that long, but he was doing what he wanted to," said Anita Blaeser.

The fourth namesake, BM 1st Frank Nicoles was killed on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. The National Park Service will lay a wreath in his honor this weekend.