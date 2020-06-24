Worzalla announces completion of $12.5 million expansion

The Worzalla publishing company has finished its $12.5 million expansion.

Photo of Worzalla Publishing expansion (From Worzalla).

"We put a 50,000 square-foot addition on our building, we started late last year we just finished it up about a month ago and we're celebrating the grand opening," Worzalla CEO Jim Fetherston said.

The $12.5 million expansion is not the only impressive thing about the company, their products reach far beyond the Midwest.

"Most people don't know this, but Worzalla publishing is a worldwide publishing company. They have contracts all over the entire world right here in little old Stevens Point," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza added.

The expansion will also bring in more employees to the company.

"We've probably added 50 to 75 people over the past year. Now we're looking at 50 plus new employees over the next year," Fetherston explained.

Stevens Point officials know that growth in long time companies like Worzalla is good for the future of the community.

"The growth in our community has been from within. You look at Warzalla 325 employees roughly and they're going to add another 50 with their expansion and that's a great way for the community to grow rather than bring in some business for the outside," Portage County business council executive director said.