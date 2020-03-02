Worzalla donates books to mark Read Across America Day

Coinciding with esteemed children’s author Doctor Seuss' birthday, Monday is also Read Across America Day.

It encourages kids to find joy in reading. Employees at Worzalla Publishing in Stevens Point placed donated books in little free school libraries around the city.

“Just to encourage reading in our community, to ensure access to books to read, classics and new books, and all different things to inspire their interest and creativity,” said Worzalla customer service representative Megan Meyer, who put donated books in little free libraries around town.

Read Across America Day is put on by the National Education Association. Its goal is to have everyone make time to read with children Monday, and share how important reading is for development.