Worzalla breaks ground on $12.5M expansion, adds jobs

A new $12.5 million dollar facility is being added onto Worzalla Publishing, increasing the number of books they can produce each year.

Breaking ground on November 20, 2019 at Worzalla. (WSAW-TV).

The new site will feature state of the art production equipment including a new book binding machine. This area will add 50,000 square feet to the existing 300,000 foot building.

In the age of technology Worzalla’s CEO says books have never been stronger. "The demand for books has never been higher and we just frankly ran out of room to produce them. It is a great situation to make a big investment into the company," explained Jim Fetherston, President and CEO of Worzalla.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says it's good for the city. "It's phenomenal and to have them to continue to grow in Stevens Point for over 120 years is just amazing."

With the new facility comes 50 more jobs. They will also be expanding their press room capacity next year.

Worzalla is hoping to have this project wrapped up in April of next year.