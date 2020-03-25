World Largest Trivia Contest postponed

The World’s Largest Trivia Contest at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point has been postponed but that hasn’t stopped trivia lovers from testing their knowledge.

Due to UWSP classes being online for the rest of the semester, The World’s Largest Trivia Contest has been moved to October 23rd, giving trivia lovers something to look forward while cooped up at home.

To help people at home pass the time Jim Oliva, the trivia coordinator has been posting trivia questions on Facebook every day to keep people engaged. While he has been doing this for the last three years he said there has been more traction on the page each day.

Each year the trivia weekend run trivia the student-run radio station, WWSP 90FM brings in more than 8,000 players from all around the world to compete.

WWSP 90FM will also be holding another trivia contest in April 17th focusing on the last 5 years of the trivia contest. This will be their first ever solo competition aired on the station where listeners are asked to not call in and just keep track of points at home for fun.

