World Dairy Expo brings people across the globe to Madison

The Alliant Energy Center welcomes people from across the globe and 2,300 dairy cattle for the annual World Dairy Expo. The event started in 1967 and the theme for the 53rd year is 'Tools for Dairy's Progress.'

The World Dairy Expo is a week long starting Oct. 1 until Oct. 4. It is an opportunity for people in the dairy industry to exchange ideas, see the latest in technology, participate in showing competitions and learn more through seminars.

Some items on the schedule include dairy cattle showing starting at 9 a.m. every morning, seminars for the Future Farmers of America and virtual dairy farm tours.

Tickets are $12 for 12 years-old and older. For the full schedule click here>/a>.