World Dairy Expo Canceled for 2020

The World Dairy Expo Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel the World Dairy Expo 2020 due to current restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bill Hageman, World Dairy Expo Board President, "... Following the meeting between World Dairy Expo's Officers and General Manager, Alliant Energy Center Leadership, and officials of Public Health Madison and Dane County, it has been determined that based on the National CDC Guidelines, and Madison and Dane County restrictions based on COVID-19, which includes the Alliant Energy Center, a County owned facility... that it is not feasible to hold World Dairy Expo 2020."