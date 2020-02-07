DATCP offers farm couples workshops

Many farms in Wisconsin are family owned and operated. Which means working day-to-day with a significant other. Sometimes the stress of work can put added stress on a relationship.

farming, gardening, agriculture and people concept - happy senior couple working in garden at summer farm

To help Wisconsin farm couples learn about stress management techniques, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension are hosting six Farm Couple Workshops throughout the state.

The workshops are designed to help farm couples:

- Deal more effectively with stress

- Learn about personality differences

- Communicate more effectively with each other and other family members

- Learn about helpful resources in the community, including UW-Extension and DATCP.

There are five upcoming workshops. Each weekend is open to the first 10 couples who register and provide the refundable deposit. There is no cost to attend. Refreshments, meals, lodging, instruction and materials will be provided and financial assistance for childcare, farm labor or mileage may be available.

The schedule:

- January 18/19, 2020 - Mineral Point

- February 15/16, 2020 - Wausau

- February 29/March 1, 2020 - Appleton

- March 7/8, 2020 - Waupun

- March 21/22, 2020 - Eau Claire

- April 4/5, 2020 - Rice Lake

Register at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress

