Workforce Development: How to file for Unemployment Benefits online

The Department of Workforce Development is encouraging people to go online for faster service delivery. DWD's Unemployment Insurance Division is experiencing heavy call volume and longer than normal wait times.

For fast, up-to-date information and to apply for unemployment benefits, please head to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/.

This website also contains information:

• For employees: The majority of people applying for unemployment benefits can complete their claim online. Receiving unemployment benefits is a two-step process:

(1) Apply online - The week you become unemployed, file your application online and do not wait to file. For more information, instructional videos, and to apply, please visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply/.

(2) File your weekly claim - After you have applied online, you will need to file a claim certification each week. This will require you to answer a series of questions. You must continue to file a weekly claim certification for each week you would like to receive benefits. You can find more information at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/handbook/english/contentspart3.htm.

DWD has a helpful claimant handbook that can be found at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/handbook/. It contains important information and instructions about your eligibility for benefits and how to protect your rights to those benefits under the Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance law.

Employers can also find information on:

o Payment Options (https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/payments/)

o UI Employer Online Services (https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/)

DWD has a helpful Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance Handbook for Employers, which can be found at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui201/.

If you have difficulty finding the information you need, please use the search bar located at the top of each page by typing in keywords.

Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 Coronavirus and Wisconsin Unemployment Benefits. https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui.htm