Worker killed at Volk Field was replacing runway lightbulbs

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is releasing more information about the worker who was killed during an accident at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that 40-year-old maintenance specialist Nicholas Janz died while performing his duties at the base on Monday. He was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. by Tomah Memorial Hospital's medical control officer.

Janz had been employed as a civilian at the DMA since 2010. He resided in Warrens with his wife and three children.

DMA spokeswoman Jackie Halverson said in a telephone interview Janz was replacing lightbulbs on a runway when the accident occurred. She declined to elaborate on what happened to him.

The release says DMA, local and state officials are reviewing the accident.