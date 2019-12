Work began Monday on a 30 foot tall snowman erected annually outside the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce.

The snowman will take more than two days to complete and it’s just one way to bring in tourists to enjoy everything the northwoods has to offer.

The snowman, named Snowmy Kromer should be finished this week.

A photo of Snowmy went viral in 2015. It was just another way to keep visitors returning to northern Wisconsin.