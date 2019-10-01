Work begins on Wausau's sanitary sewer siphon line river crossing project

A major step to upgrade Wausau's wastewater treatment facilities began Tuesday.

The city engineering department says the contractor will be floating the sanitary sewer siphon line across the Wisconsin river. During this time boats will not be able to travel through this area. Once the pipe has been floated/stretched across the river the contractor will begin sinking the pipe into the trench by installing concrete anchors on the pipe. Once the pipe has been placed in the trench backfilling of the pipe will begin.





Memorial Park Road will be closed through approximately Oct. 11, 2019; during this closure the boat ramp at Memorial Park will not be accessible.

This closure is due to additional sanitary sewer work that is required.