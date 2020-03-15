Woodson YMCA announces precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Woodson YMCA has released a series of precautionary steps that the facility will be taking to help keep members and staff safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release, CEO Bryan Bailey says that the Woodson YMCA will immediately suspend all youth and adult programming until April 5th. This includes all group land and water exercise programming, swim lessons and swim team, gymnastics classes and gymnastics team, youth and adult sports leagues and any other organized programming.

Weekday evening facility hours will be shortened to 8 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 16th, to give building maintenance additional time to clean.

The Landing Senior Activity Center will also be closed until April 5 to help reduce the potential risk to the elderly population.

The press release does state that licensed childcare and before and after school age programs will remain open during this time.