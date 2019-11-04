Woodchucks sign 30-year lease, plan to renovate Athletic Park

The Wisconsin Woodchucks is announcing the next phase of renovations to Athletic Park; this time it will cost an estimated $1.5 million. The owner of the Woodchucks, Mark MacDonald, believes the suggested improvements would take the overall fan experience to the next level.

“The first phase included the grandstand and the neighborhood park,” explained MacDonald. “The second phase included the entire third base line, new bleachers, new bathrooms and the ascension terrace along with concession stands. The third phase was in 2017 and that included the bull pen and now this would be the fourth phase which will begin after the 2020 season.”

After signing a lease with the City of Wausau to use Athletic Park for the next 30 years, the team had to seek permission from the Parks and Recreation Committee to make upgrades to the park. During the committee meeting on Monday, members voted in favor of the renovations.

“We will have more lighting for the field, we are thinking about putting more seats on the third base side but the largest part of this would be the renovation to the first base dugout,” added MacDonald.

MacDonald said most of the cost will come from private donors and not the parks department. However, the city will be responsible for the cost of the seating inside the first base dugout and repairs to the field following construction. MacDonald said the cost shouldn’t be more than $20,000.

On Tuesday, MacDonald plans to present a proposal to Wausau’s Economic Development Committee to create 500 parking spots on the east side of the park.

