Woodchucks, Rafters return to the field July 1

The Northwoods League announced Thursday another “pod” of teams will begin play in July.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, along with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, and the Rockford Rivets will return to the field July 1. The season for this pod of teams will go until August 20 and will end with a 2-day pod playoff series.

According to a press release on the Northwoods League website, the six teams have consulted their local and state health officials and have each developed a plan for safe operation.

“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

With more teams in the region still working on the possibility of opening later in July, this Wisconsin-Illinois pod could expand before the season is over. A pod of North Dakota teams will begin their season June 15.