Wood, Langlade counties announces COVID-19 free testing dates

Two central Wisconsin counties will hold mass COVID-19 testing events next week.

Wood County will hold testing Tuesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marshfield Fairgrounds located at 513 E. 17th Street in Marshfield.

Langlade County will offer testing Thursday June 4 and Friday June 5 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Langlade County Multi-Purpose Building located at 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone age 5 and up with any one symptoms is eligible to be tested.

Those wishing to be tested will be asked to provide current address, county of residence, and working phone number. Testing will be on a first come, first serve basis with everyone staying in their vehicles at all times.

