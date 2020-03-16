Wood County voters encouraged to vote absentee for April 7 Election

Wood County Clerk Trent Miner is urging voters to vote absentee for April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary due to coronavirus concerns.

“Polls will be open in Wood County for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election,” stated Trent Miner, Wood County Clerk. “For that to happen, you should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.”

Acting by Wednesday, March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail, Miner stated in the news release. If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information.

You can check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”

If you know you are registered but cannot find yourself on the website, you should contact your clerk or Wisconsin Elections Commission.

There is possibly a typo in the spelling of your name or your date of birth. Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.

How to Register to Vote by the Deadline

Wednesday, March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election.

After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place on Election Day.

According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov.

Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID.

Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident's identity instead of providing a photo ID. More information on photo ID and exemptions can be found at bringit.wi.gov. The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is the Thursday before the election, April 2.

However, Miner urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. If you get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if you haven’t returned it.

Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Again, Miner urges voters to request and return ballots as soon as possible.

