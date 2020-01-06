Wood County house fire under investigation, Highway 73 reopens

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says Highway 73 near Vesper has reopened following a late-night structure fire.

Investigators said around 10:30 p.m. Sunday dispatch received the report of a fire on the 6000 block of State Highway 73 in the township of Hansen. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. No one was in the home at the time.

State Highway 73 was closed between County Road E and State Highway 186, but has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation.

