Wood County Parks Department reminds people of current park rules

The Wood County Parks & Forestry office is announcing that most Wood County Parks remain closed to vehicular traffic until May 1.

“Due to COVID 19 Safer at Home Order #12, we realize the need for people to occasionally get outside and enjoy the natural environment provided by the parks and forestry areas.

We welcome people to use these parks for walking, jogging, and shore fishing. Please limit touching any surfaces within the parks. (Always assume that COVID 19 is present on common touch areas). We recommend bringing your own personal hand sanitizer. The 6-foot social distancing rule should be followed at all times,” a press release from the Wood County Parks Department stated.

The Safer at Home Order #12 runs through April 24.

The department is reminding park visitor of current rules:

• Playgrounds and Swing sets are closed and off limits.

• Very few restrooms are open. Those that are open are cleaned once daily Monday – Friday. Please plan accordingly and use recommended precautions.

• Disc Golf courses remain closed until the Safer at Home order expires on April 24.

• No gatherings are allowed that exceed 10 people. Social distancing guidelines of 6’ separation should be practiced with all group sizes.

• No team or contact sports are allowed.

