Wood County Health Dept. to provide COVID-19 testing, appointments required

The Wood County Health Department will provide drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Wisconsin Rapids May 8-9 from 8 a.m. -4 p.m.

The event is by appointment only.

Call 715-421-8931 to schedule appointments. Be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number when you arrive for testing. According to a news release, testing will be free and is open to any Wisconsin resident experiencing symptoms. Anyone 5 years and older with any current symptom: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches is eligible for testing.

The event will be located at the Wood County Highway Department located at 555 17th Ave. N, Wisconsin Rapids.

Following testing, people should return straight home and follow the instructions given at the testing site. Test results will be provided via phone by the National Guard or your local health department.

