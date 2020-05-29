Wood County identifies 2 business visited by COVID-positive patient

The Wood County Health Department is identifying two businesses visited by a person now confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a news release, the county’s 10th patient was at the Blue Bayou Pub in Pittsville and Jammers in Wisconsin Rapids on the early evening and late evening of Sunday, May 24.

The individual is not experiencing symptoms at this time and is now self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

County health officials are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the person with the positive result had close contact.

