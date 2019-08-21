Wood Co. highway reopened after high-speed chase, gas line struck

State Highway 13 in the Town of Saratoga is reopened after a several hour closure early Wednesday morning due to a police chase where a gas line was struck.

The incident began just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, deputies observed a mini-van driving erratically at high speeds. The van pulled into a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot at the intersection of 8th Street South and Two Mile Avenue.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Stuart McGregor, 30, of Hancock, accelerated and fled the scene. The van continued on State Highway 13 into the Town of Saratoga before losing control and going into a ditch. The van struck a local business. McGregor got out and ran but was arrested a short time later.

It was discovered the van hit a gas meter causing a gas leak. Several residents were evacuated from their homes until the energy company could fix the leak. The highway's northbound and southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours due to the incident.

McGregor was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

McGregor will face charges of OWI 4th offense, fleeing an officer and operating a vehicle after revocation.