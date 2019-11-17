Wood Co. Deputy Sheriff's surprises boy battling cancer with gifts

A Wisconsin Rapids boy battling high-risk neuroblastoma received a happy surprise after two wood county sheriff’s visited him with toys and presents.

According to the family, 5-year-old Malcolm McGregor was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma last Christmas eve. The McGregor’s have been commuting from Wisconsin Rapids to Madison, and the whole process is starting to take its toll on Malcolm.

"5 rounds of inpatient chemo, tumor resection, MIBG therapy, which is whole-body radiation, one stem cell transplant," McGregor recalled, Malcolm’s mother.

On Saturday Malcom was surprised by two wood county sheriffs when they dropped off toys and presents for him to play with.

The family says this is the first time in a while that the young boy has smiled.