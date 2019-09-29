Women's restoration home opens, aims to heal

Destiny Point Women's Restoration Home celebrated its grand opening today in Milladore-- with food, music and an open house on the three acre property.

Previously run out of a church, their newly renovated home can accommodate up to 12 women for a nine-month program that helps them break the cycle of addiction and abuse.

"When women come here, it does not matter if it's drugs, alcohol, eating disorders, PTSD once that healing starts taking place,” said Julie Warzella, the home’s founder and director.

She says that committing to working on yourself from within can be a difficult but rewarding process for the women. The home is now accepting applications for women who want to work on changing their circumstances.