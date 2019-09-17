Women's group celebrates Constitution

The Constitution is such an amazing document."

It was 232 years ago, September 17 1787, when the Constitution was signed. More than 100 years later, in 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, was founded.

""It's a wonderful group that focuses on historic preservation, on education, and on basic patriotism," said Catherine Walters Brick

Currently more than 185,000 women worldwide across 300 chapters are members, all with direct lineage to someone who participated in some way in the Revolutionary War.

"I found out that my 5th great grandfather, Solomon Decker, who survived the war and was a farmer in Pennsylvania,' said Brick. "It meant a great deal to me to be connected to someone that had that kind of connection to that piece of history because none of us would have any of this without them."

4 years after that war ended, The Constitution was signed, forming the government as we know it today.

"It is still the only document of that age that is still functioning in the way it was written."

What DAR does is educate and help preserve what The Constitution was designed to do, promoting educational programs in combination with patriotism, and school activities.

"If we're not aware of it and we don't understand the principles of it, we're in danger of losing it," Brick said.