Women's March calls for healthcare reform, climate change awareness

People in Wausau took to the 400 Block Saturday for the Women's March put on by the Marathon County Democratic Party.

This year, they also wanted to make a statement about climate change and healthcare.

“The laws have been weakened on environmental issues and I think that’s something really important that we need to bring about,” said Nancy Stencil, Chair of the Marathon County Democratic Party.

The march was held ahead of the Women's March on Washington on January 18th, when Stencil says there will be marches in Madison, Milwaukee Green Bay and other major cities in the U.S.

"We also need to bring about the fact that we need healthcare. When you think, people will talk and say how much healthcare would cost if everybody in the United States had healthcare, but nobody seems to think about how much money it would cost to drop a bomb on one country," she said.

The annual protests began in 2017 with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.