Women's Leadership Conference encourages women to be the boss

Hundreds of women from across the state gathered on Wednesday for the 6th annual Women's Leadership Conference in Rothschild. Today there are actually more women in the workplace than men, but still we see less women take hold of leadership opportunities. The event looks to give women the skills and confidence to succeed and advance in the workplace, as well as stand up to there and themselves to say, “I can do it”.

Throughout the day the women got to hear from a few national speakers including Holly Hoffman who was the last woman standing on season 21 of Survivor Nicaragua on CBS. Together the women worked together to build confidence, share their voice and network with employers in the area.

Mona Fox with the Women’s Conference Committee said the day is a fun way to show off all of the great female role models the area has to offer.

"Central Wisconsin has an abundance of great business industry commerce and we have an abundance of talent. So when we can bring those two together and especially women, and help women see their own potential and potential that this market offers, that's a great combination,” Fox said.

Women of all ages were welcome to join in, men were also welcome. The event ran from 9 am to 4pm at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center.