Women's choir holds fundraiser for mentorship program

For years, the women of Wausau Pro Musica has been delighting audiences with their musicianship. New this year is a fall fundraiser complete with wine, music and so much more.

On Saturday, October 5, at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, Wausau Pro Musica will host their inaugural Wine, Women & Song event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, cash bar. There will be a pre-concert performance by Wausau Pro Musica.

The headliner features Janet Planet. Planet is an internationally recognized jazz vocal artist. Her career spans nearly 30 years. She teaches at Lawrence University and makes appearances at numerous workshops throughout the year.

Gate opens for advance ticket holders at 5:30 p.m.

There are two ticket types available at the door:

$45 ticket provide the entire event with hor d’oerves, desserts, and premium seating. Concert only tickets are $15. Seating will be in specific sections.

Ticket sales benefit the Wausau Pro Musica and Young Women in the Arts Mentorship Program.

