Women share stories, wisdom at Silver Pageant

A pageant with a little silver and a lot of wisdom, but no less grace.

The Central Wisconsin Silver Pageant was held at Wausau East High School Saturday.

Twelve women over 75 years of age competed in front of a lively crowd.

The pageant is a way for the women to share stories and wisdom of life with those in attendance.

"I want my kids to hear these stories. They need to know how blessed we are right now, and how life wasn't always like this, so that got me trying to look for a way to share stories," said Theresa Haase, who organized the event and first brought her idea to life last year.

Among the judges were Miss Wisconsin and Miss Madison.

In addition to the winners judges pick, the audience votes for fan favorite. Congratulations to Jan Kocha for taking the title and Win Spencer for winning fan favorite.