Women ram Uber vehicle, then rob passengers

An Uber ride through East Memphis came to a scary end for a group of young women who claim women in another car rammed them on purpose and robbed them.

A jeep rammed an Uber vehicle, and a passenger recorded this woman stealing the phone of another passenger. (Source: WMC)

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday night, five women were riding in an Uber on Central Avenue at Tara Lane, when according to the police report, a woman in a red Jeep rammed the Uber vehicle, a Gray Nissan SUV, from behind. The driver then pulled over.

Video shows one of the women in the Jeep walking up to the Uber vehicle. One of the victims said the suspect apologized, then one of the women in the Uber rolled the window down.

The suspect grabbed her phone out of her hand and took off.

You can see the Uber driver standing outside her vehicle.

One of the victims opened the door of the Uber to get out and the driver of the Jeep clipped the door, taking off East bound on Central.

The victims said there were four or five people in the red Jeep.

It is not clear if the suspects chose that area on purpose or followed the Nissan.

One of the women in the Nissan was able to get video of the suspect. Police are looking for those in the jeep.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.