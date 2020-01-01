Women killed in crash in northwestern Wisconsin was from Plover

Authorities have identified two people killed in a highway crash involving a semitrailer truck and a car in northwestern Wisconsin.

The two people who died Saturday afternoon in the collision east of Grantsburg were the car's driver, 22-year-old Micaela E. Schneider, of Plover, Wisconsin, and 22-year-old passenger Olivia Johnson, a former University of Minnesota student and a news reporter for the News & Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Authorities say Schneider was heading west on Hwy. 70, lost control of her car and crossed into the path of the eastbound semi.

Two people in the semi escaped serious injuries.

