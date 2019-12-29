Woman thanks stranger for paying to ship package to husband deployed overseas

A woman went to the UPS Store to mail a package to her husband who is deployed overseas. That's where she was met with an unexpected act of kindness that turned around her holiday season.

"There are days when I'm on top of the world, doing wonderful, and then there are days when I'm in a funk," said Tammy Mekka of Wausau.

The holidays were putting Mekka in a funk. She and her two-year-old daughter are not able to spend this time of year with her husband Eric, because he's deployed in the Middle East for the second time.

"You always ask, 'Are you doing okay? Do you need me to send you anything?' Those were always the two things I wanted to make sure," she said.

He's deployed with a Spooner-based National Guard unit. Last week, he asked her to send root beer and granola bars, because where he is stationed runs out of items quickly.

“In my true fashion, I went overboard,” she said.

But when she got to the cashier at the UPS Store in Rib Mountain, it was going to cost more than she expected.

"She gave me the final total and I was like, 'Wow, that was a little more than what I thought, but I said, you know what, it’s got to go to him. The Good Samaritan behind me tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'Here, I hope this helps,'" Mekka said.

That's when the stranger handed Mekka a hundred dollar bill.

"The cashier started crying, I started crying. This time of year, money is tight, and it’s a norm for a lot of people. So for her to hand over $100, which can go pretty far, that’s a lot," she said. “You hear about stories like this, and it’s wonderful. But when it happens to you, it’s a whole other feeling and experience and I had butterflies, I was awestruck.”

Mekka cried all the way home and posted about her experience on Facebook. That post went viral, resonating with hundreds of people across both her personal profile and a Facebook group for people in Wausau.

"It goes to show that there are good people here in Wausau and in the world. This wonderful deed happened, and I honestly didn’t think it was going to get as big as it did," she said.

She didn’t get the woman’s name, and wants to properly thank her.

"May not have seemed like a lot, but it's more. I don't know if she realizes just how big it is," she said.

She's taken it as a sign to appreciate the good.

"The feeling that she gave me by doing that act, I hadn't felt that the whole Christmas season. So I wasn't focusing on the holidays, and the family and together as much as I should have," Mekka said.

As for the money, she's going to hang onto that piece of kindness for now.

"In all honesty, I don't think I'm going to use it, it's going to hang there as a reminder, you know, there is good in this world. And every time I have one of those days where I'm in a funk, I can look at that and say, 'Hey, you lived it,'" she said.