Woman thanks EMS crew for saving her life

The Wausau Fire Department brings plenty of patients to the hospital, but Monday marks the first time in their 150-year history that they have ever brought a patient home from the hospital.

The same EMS crew that responded to the call escorts Beesley onto the ambulance to take her to the fire station (WSAW Photo).

A woman and her family wanted to thank the firefighters who saved her life several weeks ago after she went into cardiac arrest.

Monday, the same EMS crew that brought her in, took her home in the same ambulance. But first, they stopped at the firehouse so she could say thank you and have some cake.

Experts say patients who go into cardiac arrest outside of the hospital rarely survive, but Lori Beesley says she's alive today because the EMS crew got to her in just three minutes.

"I'm way better," Beesley assured them as they greeted her at the exit of Aspirus Hospital.

"When we first got there, she was pulseless not breathing, her heart had essentially stopped, which on a scale of seriousness is a 10," said Lieutenant Quinn Ambrosius of Wausau Fire Department EMS, who responded to the original call and was there to meet her Monday.

When they respond to a call where a patient is not breathing, each second can be life or death, and EMS took just 180 to get to her.

"Luckily we got a heartbeat back and brought her back to life," said Ambrosius.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, because I don't remember their faces, and they saved my life," said Beesley, who spent time in the ICU and has no memory of the incident.

Beesley is from Utah and was visiting family in Wausau. While she didn't plan on staying this long, her family said they believe everything happens for a reason.

"I know that if I may have been in another place, I might not be here right now,” she said.

She will now enjoy Christmas at home with her family.

"I'm excited to decorate the Christmas tree with them tonight," she said.

Time gained in those crucial 180 seconds.

"I think they deserve the recognition and I'm glad they're getting it," she said.

"It's what we came and we signed up to do, but it's still awesome and it's definitely rewarding," said Ambrosius.

Beesley plans to head back to Utah next week after starting the new year.